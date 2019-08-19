advertisement

Hair-loss

19 August 2019

WATCH: Scientists use 3D-printed moulds to grow human hair

Scientists have discovered a new way to grow human hair in the lab using 3D-printed moulds.

This new technique will be especially useful for hair restoration surgery.

Image credit: iStock

 
