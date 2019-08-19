Home > Medical > HIV/AIDS > News Updated 19 August 2019 WATCH: Tap, fire, PrEP - check out the little blue pill that's been missing from your Grindr game The HIV prevention pill isn't just for women. Guys, find out what you need to know. 0 Getting busy on Grindr? You might want to think about the little pill that could protect you from HIV infection.Image credit: Bhekisisa Related articles New study finds alcohol use common among South African adults with HIV - here's why that's harmful Alcohol consumption and drug use can have negative effects on people living with HIV, and can also increase the risk of passing the virus on to others. Pinch, prick & go: Why protecting yourself against HIV could become as simple as a once-a-year clinic visit In the future, you might be able to protect yourself from contracting HIV with just one visit to the clinic each year. How these twin brothers are changing the way South African's think about HIV HIV-positive Thula Mkhize wants to change the way people view the disease. Here he and his twin, Ntokozo, share their story. From our sponsor Prevention is better than cure HIV does not discriminate