advertisement

HIV/AIDS

Featured sponsor
Updated 19 August 2019

WATCH: Tap, fire, PrEP - check out the little blue pill that's been missing from your Grindr game

The HIV prevention pill isn't just for women. Guys, find out what you need to know.

Getting busy on Grindr? You might want to think about the little pill that could protect you from HIV infection.

Image credit: Bhekisisa

 

From our sponsor

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 