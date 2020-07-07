WATCH | #Aids2020 study: Dolutegravir is safe for pregnant women to use. Here's why.

Last year, South Africa launched a new HIV treatment, called dolutegravir.
Back then, research indicated that the pill could be linked to an increased risk of defects in babies’ brains if women fell pregnant while using it. Or, if they were taking dolutegravir during the early stages of pregnancy.
Now, new research has found that, in fact, birth defects are no more likely when pregnant women are taking dolutegravir than with other antiretrovirals.
Image credit: Baz Ratner
Laura López González and Dylan Bush