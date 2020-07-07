WATCH | #Aids2020 study: Dolutegravir is safe for pregnant women to use. Here's why. This three-in-one HIV pill was previously linked to birth defects, but scientists have found it’s safe for pregnant women as well.

Last year, South Africa launched a new HIV treatment, called dolutegravir.

Back then, research indicated that the pill could be linked to an increased risk of defects in babies’ brains if women fell pregnant while using it. Or, if they were taking dolutegravir during the early stages of pregnancy.

Now, new research has found that, in fact, birth defects are no more likely when pregnant women are taking dolutegravir than with other antiretrovirals.

*This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.



Image credit: Baz Ratner