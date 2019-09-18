Home > Medical > HIV/AIDS > News 18 September 2019 PODCAST | Growing up in a time of HIV: 'The babies we saved decades ago are now contracting the virus in their teens' As children, they escaped the virus through revolutions in medication. But today, they face an old foe again. 0 Renowned HIV scientist Salim Abdool Karim sits down with Mia Malan to explain why their story is the story of Africa's HIV epidemic. Image credit: Madelene Cronjé Related articles Kids born with HIV find difficulty taking their medication as they grow older Discovering yourself and entering new, more intimate relationships are what teens often deal with, but for HIV positive teens, there is more difficulty in managing the disclosure of their status and changing to adult HIV care providers, coupled with still being a 'normal' teen. WATCH: Tap, fire, PrEP - check out the little blue pill that's been missing from your Grindr game The HIV prevention pill isn't just for women. Guys, find out what you need to know. New study finds alcohol use common among South African adults with HIV - here's why that's harmful Alcohol consumption and drug use can have negative effects on people living with HIV, and can also increase the risk of passing the virus on to others. From our sponsor Prevention is better than cure HIV does not discriminate