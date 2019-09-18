PODCAST | Growing up in a time of HIV: 'The babies we saved decades ago are now contracting the virus in their teens' As children, they escaped the virus through revolutions in medication. But today, they face an old foe again.

Renowned HIV scientist Salim Abdool Karim sits down with Mia Malan to explain why their story is the story of Africa's HIV epidemic. Image credit: Madelene Cronjé