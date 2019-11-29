advertisement

HIV/AIDS

29 November 2019

A letter to my HIV: 'Because of you...'

It changed the way she saw herself at times, it reaffirmed her purpose in life ... then she wrote her HIV a letter.

She's ready to share her letter with the world.

This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, http://bhekisisa.org. Sign up for the newsletter, http://bit.ly/BhekisisaSubscribe.

Image credit: Dylan Bush, Bhekisisa

 

