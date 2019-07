WATCH: This woman absorbed her sibling in the womb and is now her own twin For one woman who absorbed her twin in the womb, having two sets of DNA naturally programmed to not get along has come at a steep price.

Taylor Muhl suffers from chimerism - when a person is composed of to genetically distinct types of cells.

The condition happens when what should have been twins becomes one body carrying two sets of DNA.

But the condition can cause severe health issues, as the body recognises the other cells as foreign, and tries to fight them off, causing autoimmune issues which bring various diseases.

