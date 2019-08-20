Home > Medical > Genetics > News 20 August 2019 WATCH: Science confirms redheads have genetic superpowers They have a higher tolerance for pain, they’re less sensitive to electric shocks, and even need more anaesthetic than a normal person if going for an operation. Redheads really do have genetic “superpowers”. 0 Share this with your favorite redhead!Image credit: iStock Related articles Genetic testing helps family uncover inherited heart condition Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM, occurs when heart muscle cells enlarge, causing the walls of the ventricles to thicken and possibly block blood flow. It is associated with sudden cardiac death. WATCH: Toddler on strict diet because of genetic condition that makes him constantly hungry A devoted mum has revealed how, at just two years old, her son is already on a strict low carb, high protein, no sugar diet because of a genetic condition that makes him constantly hungry. Your weight loss struggles might be genetic, according to experts Does it really boil down to your DNA?