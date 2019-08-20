advertisement

Genetics

20 August 2019

WATCH: Science confirms redheads have genetic superpowers

They have a higher tolerance for pain, they’re less sensitive to electric shocks, and even need more anaesthetic than a normal person if going for an operation. Redheads really do have genetic “superpowers”.

Share this with your favorite redhead!

Image credit: iStock

 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 