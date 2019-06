WATCH: Despite numerous surgeries, the Bangladeshi ‘Tree Man’ is in so much pain, he rather wants his hands amputated A Bangladeshi known as the "Tree Man" because of the bark-like growths on his body says he wants his hands amputated to relieve him of unbearable pain.

