WATCH: Toddler on strict diet because of genetic condition that makes him constantly hungry A devoted mum has revealed how, at just two years old, her son is already on a strict low carb, high protein, no sugar diet because of a genetic condition that makes him constantly hungry.

Two-year-old Reggie is already on a strict low carb diet, high protein, no sugar diet because of a genetic condition that makes him constantly hungry.

In 2018 he was diagnosed with Prader-Willi Syndrome, is a genetic condition causing a range of learning difficulties and behavioural problems. It can also cause an excessive appetite, which requires the ultra-restrictive diet.

Image credit: iStock