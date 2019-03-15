advertisement

Colds and flu

15 March 2019

Officials see no link between miscarriage risk and flu shots

Health officials say new research has not found a miscarriage risk for women who get annual flu shots.

Two years ago, a puzzling study found women who had miscarriages between 2010 and 2012 were more likely to have had back-to-back annual flu shots. So experts urged more research.

This week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said a larger and more rigorous study found no link over three subsequent flu seasons.

Meanwhile, the CDC raised a question about a new shingles vaccine. A preliminary study found two cases of a rare paralysing condition among more than 100 000 people who got a Shingrix shot. But one of the two may have started developing symptoms before the shot. Officials say they're doing more research.

Ask the Expert

Flu expert

Dr Heidi van Deventer completed her MBChB (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) degree in 2004 at the University of Stellenbosch.
She has additional training in ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support) and PALS (Paediatric Advanced Life Support) as well as biostatistics and epidemiology.

Dr Van Deventer is currently working as a researcher at the Desmond Tutu Tuberculosis Centre at the University of Stellenbosch.

