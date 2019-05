WATCH: How much do you know about the flu shot? Flu season is here, and we put South Africans to the test about their understanding of the influenza vaccine.

If you've ever had the flu, you'll know its symptoms can leave you feeling miserable, spending days in bed. In some cases, it can cause severe complications, like death. Last year Netcare reported that flu-related complications result in the deaths of 6 000–11 000 South Africans every year. With the flu season already in progress in South Africa, we asked locals what they know about the seasonal flu vaccine. Image credit: Health24



Flu expert Dr Heidi van Deventer completed her MBChB (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) degree in 2004 at the University of Stellenbosch.

She has additional training in ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support) and PALS (Paediatric Advanced Life Support) as well as biostatistics and epidemiology.



