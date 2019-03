How common is the common cold? Colds can occur during any season and can affect anyone.

Children get colds far more often than adults do. This may be due to the fact that they touch their faces and noses after touching other objects a great deal.

They also haven't been exposed to as many viruses and haven’t had time to build up the kind of immunity that adults have.

Reviewed by Cape Town-based general practitioner, Dr Dalia Hack. March 2019.