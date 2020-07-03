A new strain of swine flu has raised pandemic concerns - we spoke to an expert Researchers have identified a new strain of flu in pigs that could become transmittable to humans - but local experts caution that this doesn't mean we have to panic.

Researchers have identified a new strain of flu in pigs in China - which could potentially lead to another pandemic

The new virus also has similar viral genes to the 2009 strain that spread throughout the world.

However local experts note that this study’s findings shouldn’t be cause for panic

As the world is still grappling with the current coronavirus pandemic, a new flu strain on the horizon might be waiting in the wings for the next pandemic.

The reveal of a new type of flu strain in pigs in China has caused some alarm in a new study. This strain has bird flu properties and a G4 genotype that could potentially infect workers in the pork industry, making it a prime candidate for creating a new pandemic.

READ: Some countries seeing fewer flu cases due to coronavirus lockdown measures, research shows

Current vaccines and herd immunity from the last outbreak of swine flu unfortunately does not provide enough protections against this strain.

“Such infectivity greatly enhances the opportunity for virus adaptation in humans and raises concerns for the possible generation of pandemic viruses,” writes the researchers.

Pigs are known as ‘mixing vessels’ where viruses can form together to create new strains.

Professor James Wood, Head of Department of Veterinary Medicine at University of Cambridge from the Science Media Centre applauded the researchers for their thorough 7-year investigation. “The work comes as a salutary reminder that we are constantly at risk of new emergence of zoonotic pathogens and that farmed animals, with which humans have greater contact than with wildlife, may act as the source for important pandemic viruses.” ALSO READ: A checklist to determine if you can exercise after the flu

Not a cause for alarm

However, a local expert emphasises that it shouldn't be a major cause for alarm.

Professor Maia Lesosky, head of Epidemiology & Biostatistics at the School of Public Health & Family Medicine at the University of Cape Town, notes that this strain isn't incredibly new - as pointed out in the study - and has just started becoming prevalent in pigs around 2016 in a specific region.

"They have also demonstrated that this strain has the characteristics that would enable it to infect humans and may have the characteristics that would allow human-to-human transmission.

"They did not show - and this is important - that it would cause disease in humans, so this is not an immediate public health threat," says Lesosky.

She adds that monitoring of H1N1 strains remains important and the purpose of this study is to make public health professionals aware of this specific one, but for the general public this is not cause for alarm.

China has the largest population of pigs in the world according to Statista - home to half of the global population numbering around 310 million pigs -which makes the country more susceptible to outbreaks.

In contrast, South Africa only slaughters about 3 million pigs a year, amounting to 0.2% of total world pork production according to the South African Pork Producers' Organisation.

READ: We've been here before: lessons from the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic

Image credit: Pixabay