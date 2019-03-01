advertisement

Colds and flu

Featured sponsor
Updated 01 March 2019

Who gets the flu?

It's very hard to determine exactly how prevalent the flu is. It is, however, very common over the colder months.

It’s impossible to accurately determine the true number of influenza infections, as many infections are not reported to healthcare institutions.

In the United States, an estimated 5% to 20% of the population are annually infected with influenza viruses, which translates to 50 million cases.

Worldwide, between 3 and 5 million cases of severe illness occurs, with an estimated 250,000 to 500,000 influenza-related deaths.

About 21% of people living in the same house as an infected child or adult will contract flu, according to American research.

Reviewed by Cape Town-based general practitioner, Dr Dalia Hack. March 2019.

Read more:

- Flu risk factors

- Symptoms of the flu

 

From our sponsor

Ask the Expert

Flu expert

Dr Heidi van Deventer completed her MBChB (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) degree in 2004 at the University of Stellenbosch.
She has additional training in ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support) and PALS (Paediatric Advanced Life Support) as well as biostatistics and epidemiology.

Dr Van Deventer is currently working as a researcher at the Desmond Tutu Tuberculosis Centre at the University of Stellenbosch.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Flu expert

questions answered by the expert

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 