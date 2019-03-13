advertisement

First aid

13 March 2019

WATCH: What really happens when you get shot?

We see it happen in movies and on television, but no one wants to experience it in real life. So, what really happens when you get shot? WARNING: This video contains violent movie scenes.

What really happens to your body if you're unfortunate enough to be shot? How does human biology try to react? And when should you really start to worry?

WARNING: This video contains violent movie scenes.

Image credit: iStock

 
