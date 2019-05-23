WATCH: The farmer who cut off his own leg with a pocket knife A US farmer had to cut off his own leg, after becoming trapped in a piece of farm machinery. Now, after rehabilitation, he sees the positives - saying it could have been much worse - and hopes to get back to work soon.

When Kurtis Kaser's leg got trapped in a piece of farm machinery - he did not have a phone to call for help - but he did have a pocket knife. After rehabilitation, he is back home, and hopes to get back to work soon. Image credit: BBC