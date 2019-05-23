Home > Medical > First aid > Wounds and bleeding Updated 23 May 2019 WATCH: The farmer who cut off his own leg with a pocket knife A US farmer had to cut off his own leg, after becoming trapped in a piece of farm machinery. Now, after rehabilitation, he sees the positives - saying it could have been much worse - and hopes to get back to work soon. 0 When Kurtis Kaser's leg got trapped in a piece of farm machinery - he did not have a phone to call for help - but he did have a pocket knife. After rehabilitation, he is back home, and hopes to get back to work soon.Image credit: BBC Related articles CT surgeon performs emergency procedure with pocket knife to save injured biker While on holiday in Port Elizabeth, a Cape Town surgeon was able to save a critically injured biker's life by using a rudimentary tool – a pocket knife. WATCH: What really happens when you get shot? We see it happen in movies and on television, but no one wants to experience it in real life. So, what really happens when you get shot? WARNING: This video contains violent movie scenes. Man froze off 'hated' right leg A man who had "hated" his right leg for 25 years told how he plunged it in a bucket of dry ice for six hours so surgeons had no choice but to amputate below the knee.