Foot health

03 June 2019

WATCH: The human foot is a design disaster

Why did natural selection give us this particular foot?

From a design standpoint, the human foot is kind of a disaster. Although humans evolved to walk upright on two feet, our feet are prone to all kinds of injuries. So, why did natural selection give us this particular foot?

Image credit: iStock

 
