Home > Medical > Foot health > About feet 03 June 2019 WATCH: The human foot is a design disaster Why did natural selection give us this particular foot? 0 From a design standpoint, the human foot is kind of a disaster. Although humans evolved to walk upright on two feet, our feet are prone to all kinds of injuries. So, why did natural selection give us this particular foot?Image credit: iStock Related articles Toddler with ball-shaped foot has ‘astounding enthusiasm’, mom says The energetic toddler, who lives with his mother in Middelburg, has never been able to wear shoes You never get used to it, diabetic double amputee tells of life without legs Three years after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and a year after his second foot was surgically removed, 52-year-old Joel Mnisi is struggling to adjust to life as a double amputee. 49-year-old widow makes more than R400 000 a year from men with foot fetishes 49-year-old Instagrammer and part-time dominatrix claims she makes around R445 168 a year from posting pictures of her feet on the social-media network.