WATCH: Researchers restore partial vision to the blind via brain implant In a clinical trial to help bring sight to the blind, participants were able to see by using visual cortical prosthesis that has been surgically implanted in the brain.

Researchers from the Baylor College of Medicine and the University of California, Los Angeles and Second Sight Medical Products is using the visual cortical prosthesis to support research that Dr. Daniel Yoshor, chair and professor of neurosurgery at Baylor had been working on for more than a decade.

The idea for a visual cortical prosthetic has been around for many years, but the technology was not advanced enough to make this clinical trial a reality.

Image: INSH