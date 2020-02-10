Thousands could lose their eyesight due to lack of funding for cataract surgery in SA Government facilities in most provinces are unable to meet the demand for cataract surgery, leaving a worrying 290 000 South Africans with the possibility of becoming blind.

The Right to Sight Trust, the philanthropic arm of the Opthalmological Society of South Africa (OSSA), has contributed more than R50-million in services over the past three years to vision-restoring operations. However, they have recently run out of funds to cover the cost of vital surgical consumables, such as intraocular lens (IOL) implants that restore vision.

The Right to Sight Trust and the Second Sight project, and its forerunner Eyecare 2000, are OSSA’s response to the World Health Organization’s call for all countries globally to eliminate avoidable blindness by 2020.

Corporates can support the Second Sight Project by contacting Cindy Buské, National OSSA Right to Sight Operations Manager on 082 600 5970.

Image credit: Getty