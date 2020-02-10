advertisement

Eye Health

10 February 2020

Thousands could lose their eyesight due to lack of funding for cataract surgery in SA

Government facilities in most provinces are unable to meet the demand for cataract surgery, leaving a worrying 290 000 South Africans with the possibility of becoming blind.

The Right to Sight Trust, the philanthropic arm of the Opthalmological Society of South Africa (OSSA), has contributed more than R50-million in services over the past three years to vision-restoring operations. However, they have recently run out of funds to cover the cost of vital surgical consumables, such as intraocular lens (IOL) implants that restore vision.

The Right to Sight Trust and the Second Sight project, and its forerunner Eyecare 2000, are OSSA’s response to the World Health Organization’s call for all countries globally to eliminate avoidable blindness by 2020

Corporates can support the Second Sight Project by contacting Cindy Buské, National OSSA Right to Sight Operations Manager on 082 600 5970.

Watch the video to find out more.

Image credit: Getty

Zakiyah Ebrahim

 

Ask the Expert

Optometrist

Megan Goodman qualified as an optometrist from the University of Johannesburg. She has recently completed a Masters degree in Clinical Epidemiology at Stellenbosch University. She has a keen interest in ocular pathology and evidence based medicine as well as contact lenses.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Optometrist

questions answered by the expert

  • Q: RP.

    posted on 06/09/2019

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 