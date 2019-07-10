Nine-year-old girl receives gift of sight after cornea transplant

When Lefa
Rapanyane’s eyesight started to deteriorate in grade two, her distressed
parents thought she’d never be able to see again.
But after a life-changing double cornea transplant, she has
been given a chance to live her childhood to the fullest.
Lefa from Mamelodi, Pretoria, who was quite the bright
spark in the classroom, raised concerns when she could no longer clearly see
what was written on the classroom chalkboard.
What started off as a white dot in the centre of her one cornea
soon developed in her other cornea too, leaving both eyes covered in what
appeared to be a white layer, her father, John Madisa, told YOU.
“One of her teachers came to me and said that Lefa was
battling in class. She couldn’t see what was written on the chalkboard,” John
said.
Distressed and anxious about his nine-year-old’s slowly
degenerating eyesight, the desperate dad sought medical assistance. Lefa was
then diagnosed as legally blind.
“I was so stressed and worried about my daughter because
she couldn’t do a small thing such as see what we were having for supper.
“Watching my own child go through that was really painful,”
he said.
Despite financial constraints, Lefa’s family didn’t lose
hope – through the tireless efforts of concerned teachers and with the support
of the Netcare team, they were put in connection with ophthalmologist Dr
Ebrahim Mia.
“The first time I
assessed Lefa, she was legally blind due to keratitis in both eyes,” explained
Dr Mia.
He further explained that her corneas were opaque or
appeared to be hazy which impaired her vision.
Determined to restore Lefa’s eyesight, Dr Mia recommended
that she undergo a cornea transplant, which would cost roughly in excess of
R30 000 an eye.
“The family appealed to the Netcare Foundation for
assistance to cover their medical costs,” said the eye specialist.
Once their case was approved, Lefa underwent a successful transplant
of her left cornea in 2018.
“A couple of months after the procedure the patient’s left
eye healed well.
“I wanted her to have her full eyesight recovered, even
though she could see well with her left eye,” said Dr Mia, who’s been in the
medical industry for more than 15 years.
He further revealed that he feared Lefa’s right eye would
develop into a lazy eye if left untreated.
“I wanted to prevent Lefa from getting what is known as
amblyopia in her adulthood, which is a result of one eye not being put to as
much use as the other.”
With the assistance of the Netcare Foundation, the Legora
Primary school pupil underwent her second successful cornea transplant on her
right eye on 11 June.
“The words ‘thank you’ can never be enough to show how
grateful I am, to everyone who assisted in Lefa’s newfound gift of sight,” said
a joyous John.
“I recently saw Lefa for a check-up and she’s healing quite
well. Her stitches are coming along well and she’s excited about getting back
into the groove of being a child again,” Dr Mia stated.
He said the patient might’ve lost her vision because of a
childhood infection left untreated or trauma to the eyes that went unnoticed
and advises parents to always be wary.
“Something as simple as a pink eye and watery eye, for
example, should be checked out in case it develops into possible scarring.”
Lesego Mkhize