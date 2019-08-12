Man hospitalised due to an endless erection A fun night out turned to horror for one man.

Danny Polaris in hospital. (Photo: Instagram/@dannypolaris) ~

A fun night out turned to horror for one man – because now he has an erection that won’t go down and doctors fear he may never have sex again.

Danny Polaris, who lives in Berlin, shared on his Instagram page that for the last week he has had a dangerous priapism, which is a prolonged erection of the penis.

According to Pink News, Danny took Viagra before going out clubbing.

There he met a nurse he ended up going home with. The nurse injected an erection enhancer into Danny’s penis because, as he says: “What could possibly go wrong?”

Turns out, a lot. Because now Danny, who works as an editor and writer, considers it to be the worst decision of his life.

By the next morning his erection still hadn’t gone down but Danny opted against seeking medical treatment, even attending Berlin Pride with his flatmate’s wine cooler wrapped around his penis.

However, the following day he was “screaming in pain” and had to be rushed to hospital. By then his erection still hadn’t gone down.

Danny, who is in an open relationship, was diagnosed with priapism. He had to undergo several painful treatments to reduce the swelling.

Doctors had to inject his penis five times to remove blood, push a plastic nail down his urethra and perform emergency surgery in which a vein was taken from his leg to draw blood away from his penis.

But despite all efforts, Danny is still in hospital after 10 days. He is currently connected to a blood thinner.

“I’ve still got a bit of an erection ten days later,” he says.

“Some days I wake up and I just cry about how stupid I was, about what I’ve lost, about what’s going to happen to me.”

Danny says his condition affects his professional and personal life.

“Sex is very important to me. I’m a sex writer, I write erotica and edit erotica. I need all the help I can get,” he pleads.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future… will I have sex again?”

And then there’s the concern for his relationship.

“I don’t know how much it’s going to cost to get my penis working how it used to be working.

“This is a marathon, and it’s going to take me a long time to recover.”

His friends have since set up a GoFundMe page to pay for the counselling and psychotherapy he’ll need, as well as future reconstructive surgery.

Sources: The Metro, Instagram, Pink News, GoFundMe