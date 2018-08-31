advertisement

Erectile dysfunction

31 August 2018

SEE: Viagra isn't always the solution to erectile dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction is much more complex than men struggling to 'get it up' and having to take one of those blue pills.

0

Erectile dysfunction is a reality many men are forced to contend with. It’s a condition which can affect your relationship and your self-esteem.

Dr Tobias Pottek, specialist in the field of urology, spoke to Dr Carsten Lekutat about erectile dysfunction, also known as impotence.

There is much more to erectile dysfunction than not being able to get and maintain an erection and having to try those little blue pills.

Pottek addresses a number of points when it comes to erectile dysfunction, including how the condition could be an early symptom of a more severe disease, how it may alert you to other conditions you may have, and how younger men are also affected by it.

Depending on the cause and severity of the erectile dysfunction, there is medication available, and if that is unsuccessful, there are also surgical options. One needs to bear in mind, though, that the erection achieved through surgery is artificial.

 

Ask the Expert

Erectile Dysfunction Expert

Dr Kenny du Toit is a urologist practicing in Rondebosch, Cape Town. He is also consultant at Tygerberg hospital, where he is a senior lecturer at Stellenbosch University. He is a member of the South African Urological Association, Colleges of Medicine South Africa and Société Internationale d’Urologie. Board registered with both the HPCSA (Health professions council of South Africa) and GMC (General medical council UK). He has a keen interest in oncology, kidney stones and erectile dysfunction.http://www.dutoiturology.co.za

Ask a question

Questions posted to Erectile Dysfunction Expert

questions answered by the expert

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 