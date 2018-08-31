SEE: Viagra isn't always the solution to erectile dysfunction Erectile dysfunction is much more complex than men struggling to 'get it up' and having to take one of those blue pills.

Erectile dysfunction is a reality many men are forced to contend with. It’s a condition which can affect your relationship and your self-esteem.

Dr Tobias Pottek, specialist in the field of urology, spoke to Dr Carsten Lekutat about erectile dysfunction, also known as impotence.

There is much more to erectile dysfunction than not being able to get and maintain an erection and having to try those little blue pills.

Pottek addresses a number of points when it comes to erectile dysfunction, including how the condition could be an early symptom of a more severe disease, how it may alert you to other conditions you may have, and how younger men are also affected by it.

Depending on the cause and severity of the erectile dysfunction, there is medication available, and if that is unsuccessful, there are also surgical options. One needs to bear in mind, though, that the erection achieved through surgery is artificial.

