WATCH: What are the golden rules of gut health? Your gut has a great effect on all your bodily functions, so taking care of your gut health is more important than you might think.

Do you know how to take care of your digestive health? ~

Gut health is extremely important, and ensuring that you take in the right fuel means that your system will work optimally.

If you put the wrong kind of food into your body, you could end up suffering from gas, heartburn, bloating, constipation or diarrhoea – to name just a few.

In this video, a number of gut health specialists share their golden rules with us.

Image credit: iStock