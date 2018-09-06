What causes diarrhoea in children? Diarrhoea in children is caused by various bacterial, viral and parasitic organisms.

. ~

The causes of diarrhoeal disease include:

Infection (bacterial, viral, parasitic)

Contaminated water

Contaminated food

Poor hygiene and sanitation

Infection

Diarrhoeal disease may be caused by various bacterial, viral and parasitic organisms. These organisms may be found in contaminated water, food or soil. Children who are more likely to become infected are those who live in poor sanitary surrounding as well as those who aren’t exposed to good hygiene practices (e.g. frequently washing hands with clean water and soap).

Diarrhoeal disease is most common in lower-income countries where children may also suffer from poor nutrition, thus placing them at higher risk of death. Rotavirus, E.coli, cryptosporidium, shigella, listeria and campylobacter are examples of organisms that are responsible for causing most of the diarrhoeal infections in lower-income countries. However, diarrhoeal disease isn’t only limited to lower-income countries, as children in high-income countries may also fall ill from consuming contaminated food and water.



Diarrhoeal disease can spread quickly by touch, especially in settings where many children are together in one place (i.e. the crèche).

Great care must be taken to:

Wash hands with soap and clean water before eating, after using the toilet and after playing outside or with pets



Practice good personal hygiene

Improve the sanitation conditions around the home

Ensure vaccination

Contaminated water



Water that’s been contaminated with human or animal faeces (from sewage or septic tank leakages) shouldn’t be consumed, as this water is most likely contaminated with bacterial organisms that cause diarrhoeal disease.

If you’re unsure whether or not your water is safe, it’s strongly recommended that you boil your drinking water before consuming it. Unsafe water storage and handling is also a major contributor to diarrhoeal disease. Fish and seafood from polluted water sources may also contribute to the risk.



Take great care to:

Store and handle used water properly

Consume clean and safe water (if unsure, rather boil and allow to cool)

Consume fish and seafood from a trusted source

Contaminated food

Food that hasn’t been prepared or stored properly is a major cause of diarrhoeal disease.



Take great care to:



Keep food surfaces clean



Wash all utensils (plates/platters/cutlery) soon after they’ve been used

Wash fruits and vegetables before eating

Separate raw from cooked food

Cook meat and eggs thoroughly and to the appropriate temperature (more than 68 degrees Celsius)

Store and serve food correctly and at safe temperatures

Use safe water and raw materials



Don’t eat foods that are past their “best before” dates



Certain foods are more prone to becoming infected with bacteria, making them more likely to cause food-borne illnesses when not handled properly. Examples of these potentially hazardous foods are:

Meat, including deli meats such as Viennas, polony and ham

Eggs

Dairy

Cut green leafy vegetables (i.e. cut cabbage)

Cut tomatoes

Cooked or rehydrated potatoes, rice, pasta and beans

Cooked fruit and vegetables

Cut melons

Sprouts

Garlic and oil

Fresh herbs and oil

Worldwide, diarrhoea is a leading killer of children, with most diarrhoea-related deaths occurring as a result of dehydration.

Common risk factors for diarrhoeal disease include:

Poor hygiene practices (e.g. not washing hands)

Poor sanitation (e.g. not having access to a clean toilet)

Poor access to clean, safe water

Food insecurity (i.e. not having reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food)

Poor nutritional status

A weakened immune system (e.g. as a result of HIV infection or cancer)

Close contact with someone who is already infected but who isn’t showing signs of infection yet · Not being immunised

In times of drought, when access to safe drinking water is compromised, children are at greater risk. The same goes for times when good hygiene practices are not maintained, e.g. when there’s less hand washing as a result of water-saving measures.

When there’s poor service delivery by government, sanitation is also affected, putting children at increased risk for diarrhoeal disease.

Reviewed by Kim Hofmann, registered dietitian, BSc Medical (Honours) Nutrition and Dietetics, BSc (Honours) Psychology. August 2018.

Image credit: iStock

