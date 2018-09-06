What are the symptoms of diarrhoea in children?

Loose, watery stools are
characteristic of diarrhoeal disease, which means that fluids and electrolytes
such as sodium,
chloride, potassium and bicarbonate are
lost. These losses can be made worse if the child also vomits and runs a fever.
If too much fluid and
too many electrolytes are lost – and these losses aren’t replenished –
dehydration sets in. This further perpetuates the disease and places the child
at higher risk of death, especially if proper steps towards rehydration and
replenishing electrolyte levels aren’t implemented.
Signs of dehydration include:
- Extreme tiredness
(lethargy)
- Thirst
- Restlessness
- Irritability
- Unconsciousness
(fainting)
- Sunken eyes
- Oedema (if you pinch the
skin, the “pinch” goes away slowly)
Diarrhoeal stool contains large
amounts of electrolytes. The loss of these electrolyte along with water affects
the overall functioning of the body. The electrolytes perform the following
functions in the body:
- They maintain the acid-base balance (i.e. they help keep
the body’s fluids close to a neutral pH).
- They keep the heart and
the rest of the cardiovascular system functioning.
- They help to maintain
the water balance in the body.
- They assist in muscle
contraction and relaxation.
- They help the nerves in
the brain and spinal cord to function.
Reviewed by Kim Hofmann, registered dietitian,
BSc Medical (Honours) Nutrition and Dietetics, BSc (Honours) Psychology. August
2018.
Image credit: iStock