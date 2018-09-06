Overview of diarrhoea in children

Alternative names: Diarrhoea, diarrhoeal disease, “the runs”, loose
stools, runny stools, dysentery
Worldwide, diarrhoea is a leading
cause of death among children under five years of age.
According to UNICEF.org,
diarrhoeal disease was responsible for at least 480,000 deaths globally in
children in 2016. This has decreased from 670,000 deaths in 2010 and 1,240,000
deaths in 2000. The 2016 stat for the death rate of diarrhoeal disease in children
under five in South Africa was about 4,200.
Diarrhoeal disease can last for
several days. As a result, a child’s body may become dehydrated due to a loss
of fluids.
Electrolyte imbalances (i.e. imbalances in salts such
as sodium, chloride, potassium and bicarbonate) are also common.
Both dehydration and electrolyte imbalances may result in death if not
addressed in time.
While
western medicine is now more readily available, and education around diarrhoeal
disease has improved, a common cause of death is still sepsis from bacterial or
viral infection. Sepsis can occur when the child’s
immune system responds to an infection by attacking the body’s own organs and
tissues.
Children
who are most at risk of dying due to diarrhoeal disease are those with a
weakened immune system – for example children living with HIV, children who
haven’t been vaccinated, and those who are undernourished.
Diarrhoeal disease doesn’t only affect the
digestive (intestinal) tract, but also a child’s ability to grow and develop.
Studies have shown that children who have
suffered from prolonged diarrhoea, or even frequent diarrhoeal infections, are more
likely to be undernourished. This can turn into a viscous cycle, as
undernourished children are more likely to fall ill, further affecting their
ability to grow and develop.
What, exactly, is diarrhoea?
The World Health Organization
(WHO) defines diarrhoea as the passage of
three or more loose or liquid stools per day (or more frequent passage than is
normal for the individual). Frequent passing of formed stools isn’t diarrhoea,
nor is the passing of loose, “pasty” stools by breastfed babies.
Diarrhoea is often a symptom of
an infection in the digestive tract. Infections can be caused by a variety of
bacterial or viral organisms as well as parasites.
Children may become infected when
they consume contaminated food or water, or as a result of poor hygiene. They
may also infect one another (i.e. through person-to-person contact). This is
often the case when sick children are sent to crèche, where they pass on the
“bug” to other children when playing or interacting.
There are three clinical types of diarrhoea:
- Acute, watery diarrhoea
that lasts several hours or days. This includes cholera.
- Acute, bloody diarrhoea
(also called dysentery).
- Persistent diarrhoea
that lasts 14 days or longer.
Reviewed by Kim Hofmann, registered dietitian, BSc Medical
(Honours) Nutrition and Dietetics, BSc (Honours) Psychology. August 2018.
Image credit: iStock