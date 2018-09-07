How to prevent and manage diarrhoea in children

Parents can take several steps to help prevent frequent
episodes of diarrhoeal disease in children:
Vaccinate
for rotavirus
Rotavirus is a viral infection that tends to
peak during the winter months in South Africa. Worldwide, it’s the leading
cause of severe diarrhoea in children under 5 years of age. Infants and young
children between the ages of 3 months and 2 years are at high risk of severe rotavirus
disease.
The World Health Organisation (WHO)
recommends that rotavirus vaccines should be included in all national
immunisation programmes and considered a priority. The South African Department
of Health has adopted this recommendation and all children are given the
vaccination routinely as part of the Expanded Program of Immunization (EPI).
Make sure your child is given the vaccination
at 6 weeks of age and again at 14 weeks. Studies in South Africa have shown the
vaccine to be effective in preventing severe rotavirus disease by 77%.
Vaccinate
for measles
Children who are undernourished or have
compromised immune systems may experience serious side effects from a measles
infection, including diarrhoea. In fact, diarrhoea is one of the most common causes of
death associated with measles worldwide.
As measles
is a highly contagious disease, vaccination is recommended. The measles vaccine can be given on its own or in combination, as with
the MMR vaccine.
Vitamin
A supplementation
Vitamin A plays a role
in promoting the immune system and reducing the severity of infections. If your
child hasn’t received vitamin A supplementation as part of the Department of
Health initiative, it’s important to speak to your doctor about
supplementation, especially if your child has suffered from recent episodes of
diarrhoeal disease.
Other practical tips
Preventing
diarrhoeal disease also includes the following practical steps:
- Always give your child
clean, safe water to drink (boiled and cooled down, if necessary)
- Breastfeed your baby as
this helps to prevent diarrhoea; it will also help your child to recover if he
or she does get sick
- Wash your hands
frequently with soap and warm water, especially before and after handling your
child or his/her food
- Keep your child’s hands
clean as well
- Regularly sanitise your
child’s bottles, dummies, teethers and toys (be sure to read the instructions
on the labels)
- Change your child’s
nappy often and dispose of the nappies hygienically
- Try to avoid exposing
your child to other children who are sick
- Always wash fresh fruit
and vegetables before serving it to your child
- Refrigerate food
properly
Read more about UNICEF’s 7-point plan to
reduce the number of diarrhoeal deaths across the globe.Reviewed by Kim Hofmann, registered dietitian,
BSc Medical (Honours) Nutrition and Dietetics, BSc (Honours) Psychology. August
2018.