How is diarrhoea treated in children?

Treatment will depend on the child’s age,
health and symptoms.
Breastfeeding
If you’re still breastfeeding, continue doing
so, as this will help your child to recover from the diarrhoeal disease.
When babies and toddlers are infected with diarrhoeal disease, severe
dehydration can occur. Continued breastfeeding during an episode, as well as
increased feeding after an episode, can significantly reduce the risk.
Other benefits include minimising weight loss and promoting weight gain
after the episode. Breastfeeding can also reduce the severity, duration and
negative nutritional consequences of diarrhoeal disease.
Oral
rehydrate solution
Oral rehydrate solution (ORS) – a solution
made up of 1 litre of boiled (and cooled down) water, 8 tsp sugar and ½ tsp of
salt – is used to treat dehydration due to diarrhoea.
ORS gets absorbed in the small intestine in
the digestive tract, even when a child has severe diarrhoea, thus replacing the
water and electrolytes that are lost in the faeces.
Antibiotics
Your doctor may prescribe antibiotics if the
source of infection is bacterial. A stool sample can be collected and tested by a
respectable laboratory to identify which organism is causing the infection.
Bacterial
organisms that cause diarrhoeal disease include Campylobacter jejuni (C. jejuni),
yersinia, salmonella, shigella, pathogenic Escherichia coli
(E. coli), and Clostridium difficile (C. difficile).
Zinc
supplementation
It’s now been well established that zinc
supplementation (10-20mg per day until the diarrhoea stops) may reduce the
severity and duration of diarrhoea in children younger than 5 years of age.
Additional studies have shown that a short
course of supplementation with zinc (10-20mg per day for up to 14 days) reduces
the reoccurrence of diarrhoea for up to 2-3 months.
Multi-vitamin
supplementation
It’s recommended that children with
persistent diarrhoea that lasts longer than two weeks should take supplementary
multivitamins and minerals each day for a duration of two weeks.
Options include syrups or tablets (that can
be crushed), which can be given with food. As a guide, these supplements should
provide a broad range of vitamins and minerals, including at least two
recommended daily allowances (x2 RDAs) of folate (folic acid), vitamin A, zinc,
magnesium and copper.
Speak to your doctor or registered dietitian
about a good-quality multi-vitamin for your child. You should also try to up
your child’s vitamin and mineral intake with the following foods:
- Folate: Liver,
green leafy vegetables (broccoli, spinach), legumes
- Vitamin A: Liver,
breastmilk, orange-fleshed vegetables (carrots, butternut)
- Zinc: Meat
(red meat, poultry), legumes, nuts
- Magnesium: Green
leafy vegetables (broccoli, spinach), legumes, wholegrains
- Copper: Shellfish,
liver, nuts, meat, legumes
Reviewed by Kim Hofmann, registered dietitian,
BSc Medical (Honours) Nutrition and Dietetics, BSc (Honours) Psychology. August
2018.
