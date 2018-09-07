Diarrhoea in children: when to see a doctor If your child is displaying any of these symptoms you may have to take them to see the doctor.

Take your child to see a doctor if:

Vomiting persists and your child is unable to keep fluids down

Your child is dehydrated, despite the use of an oral rehydrate solution (ORS)

You notice bloody diarrhoea or blood in the stool

Your child’s vomit is a green or yellow colour

Your child has diarrhoea for more than five days or is vomiting for more than two days

Also consider taking your child to the doctor if they are:

Younger than 1 years old and showing signs of dehydration (fewer wet nappies)

Younger than 3 months old and have a temperature of 38°C or higher

3-6 months old and have a temperature of 39°C or higher

Go directly to the emergency unit of your closest hospital if your child:

Vomits blood or has vomit that looks like ground coffee

Has a stiff neck with pain when looking at bright lights

Has a sudden, severe headache (migraine) or stomach ache

May have swallowed something poisonous

What to ask the doctor

If your doctor prescribes an antibiotic, ask for a probiotic to use alongside the antibiotic. This will help your child’s healthy gut bacteria to survive.

Ask about supplementation, especially for vitamin A and zinc.

Ask about the rotavirus immunisation. Double check that your child has received both immunisations as part of the EPI programme.

Ask your doctor for a rehydration solution or make your own (a solution made up of 1 litre of boiled and cooled down water, 8 tsp sugar and ½ tsp of salt).

How is diarrhoea diagnosed in children?

The diagnosis of diarrhoea is based on symptoms, including the extent of dehydration, the type of diarrhoea, whether blood is visible in the faeces, and the duration of the episode(s).

Your doctor may use information from your child’s medical and family history, a physical examination (e.g. touching your child’s abdomen to check for pain), or tests to find the cause of the diarrhoea (e.g. lab tests to check for certain viruses or bacteria).

He or she will have to determine whether the diarrhoea is caused by a viral, bacterial or parasitical infection, or by something else. Diseases that may present with diarrhoea include the following:

Lactose intolerance or other malabsorption syndromes

Appendicitis

Paediatric Crohn’s disease

Paediatric irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Paediatric cancer

Diarrhoea may also occur as a side effect of medication (e.g. antibiotics).

In order to determine the cause, your doctor might ask you to keep a dairy of your child’s diet and stool habits.

Reviewed by Kim Hofmann, registered dietitian, BSc Medical (Honours) Nutrition and Dietetics, BSc (Honours) Psychology. August 2018.

Image credit: iStock