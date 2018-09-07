Diarrhoea in children: when to see a doctor

Take your child to see a doctor if:
- Vomiting persists and
your child is unable to keep fluids down
- Your child is
dehydrated, despite the use of an oral rehydrate solution (ORS)
- You notice bloody
diarrhoea or blood in the stool
- Your child’s vomit is a
green or yellow colour
- Your child has diarrhoea
for more than five days or is vomiting for more than two days
Also consider taking your child to the doctor
if they are:
- Younger than 1 years old
and showing signs of dehydration (fewer wet nappies)
- Younger than 3 months
old and have a temperature of 38°C or higher
- 3-6 months old and have
a temperature of 39°C or higher
Go directly to the emergency unit of your
closest hospital if your child:
- Vomits blood or has
vomit that looks like ground coffee
- Has a stiff neck with
pain when looking at bright lights
- Has a sudden, severe
headache (migraine) or stomach ache
- May have swallowed
something poisonous
What
to ask the doctor
- If your doctor
prescribes an antibiotic, ask for a probiotic to use alongside the antibiotic.
This will help your child’s healthy gut bacteria to survive.
- Ask about
supplementation, especially for vitamin A and zinc.
- Ask about the rotavirus
immunisation. Double check that your child has received both immunisations as
part of the EPI programme.
- Ask your doctor for a
rehydration solution or make your own (a solution made up of 1 litre of boiled
and cooled down water, 8 tsp sugar and ½ tsp of salt).
How is diarrhoea diagnosed in children?
The
diagnosis of diarrhoea is based on symptoms, including the extent of
dehydration, the type of diarrhoea, whether blood is visible in the faeces, and
the duration of the episode(s).
Your doctor may use information from your child’s medical and
family history, a physical examination (e.g. touching your child’s abdomen to
check for pain), or tests to find the cause of the diarrhoea (e.g. lab tests to
check for certain viruses or bacteria).
He or she
will have to determine whether the diarrhoea is caused by a viral, bacterial or
parasitical infection, or by something else. Diseases that may present with
diarrhoea include the following:
- Lactose intolerance or other malabsorption syndromes
- Appendicitis
- Paediatric Crohn’s disease
- Paediatric irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
- Paediatric cancer
Diarrhoea
may also occur as a side effect of medication (e.g. antibiotics).
In order to
determine the cause, your doctor might ask you to keep a dairy of your child’s
diet and stool habits.
Reviewed by Kim Hofmann, registered dietitian,
BSc Medical (Honours) Nutrition and Dietetics, BSc (Honours) Psychology. August
2018.
Image credit: iStock