Prevention of Crohn’s disease Follow these few 3 steps

Intestine with Morbus Crohn from Shutterstock ~ Juan Gaertner

These steps could help to prevent Crohn’s disease:

• Don’t smoke. Crohn’s disease appears to be more common in smokers than non-smokers.

• Managing your stress levels. Although stress doesn't cause Crohn's disease, it can make your signs and symptoms worse and may trigger flare-ups.

• Drink plenty of clean, safe water. A lack of water can eventually lead to the following complications: kidney stones and liver, muscle and joint damage.