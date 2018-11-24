7 yoga poses that might help your digestion If you're struggling with poor digestion, these yoga poses might help.

Poor digestion? Try doing yoga. ~

Time: 3 minutes

Equipment: Yoga mat

Good for: Digestion

Instructions: Flow from one pose to the next, repeating on both sides where noted. Complete the yoga flow as many times as you’d like. You can also hold each pose for more than one breath, to make the flow a bit longer.

Wide-stance forward fold

How to: Bring your feet in a wide stance, about three to four feet apart. Raise your arms out to the sides and slowly bend forward, placing both hands on your mat. Hold for a breath, then continue to the next move.



Wide-stance forward fold with twist

How to: From a wide-angle forward fold, place your right hand on the mat, equidistant between your feet. Raise your left arm out to the side and up, twisting your body, and turn your gaze up to your fingers. Lower your left arm and place it where your right hand is. Repeat on the other side, then continue to the next move.



High lunge

How to: From a low lunge, root your feet foot firmly into the ground and rise up, lifting both arms overhead, keeping your shoulders down. Lift your torso, and square your hips to face forward. Hold for a breath, then continue to the next move.



Revolved side angle

How to: From high lunge, make sure your right knee is directly above your right ankle. Turn your torso to the right and then lean forward, either with your hands in prayer position or with your left arm extended down to the inside of your right foot. Repeat high lunge and revolved side angle on the other side.



Hindu squat

How to: Stand with your knees slightly wider than your hips. Bend your knees and sit down as deeply as you can, reaching your arms forward, if needed, to keep your balance. If possible, place your arms between your knees in prayer position. Hold for a couple of breaths then continue to the next pose.



Wind-relieving pose

How to: Lie on your back. Bring your knees into your chest and wrap your arms around them. You can also twist your knees to one side, then the other, keeping your upper back flat on the ground, for a nice lower back stretch. Continue to the next pose.



Savasana

How to: Lie on your mat with your legs extended. Rest your arms at your sides.

Complete the entire flow as many times as you’d like.



