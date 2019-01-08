5 totally legit reasons why you’ve put on weight overnight And it’s not because you’re getting fat!

There are reasons why the scale shows you've gained weight. ~

Feel like your weight seesaws more than your four-year-old niece on a sunny day at the park? Relax. Even if you’re doing everything perfectly, there are lots of reasons why the number on the scale could be up a kilo or two.



1. You were thirsty

Downing 450ml of any fluid can cause an immediate “gain” of half a kilo. “Since the human body is made largely of water, changes in your hydration status can cause small fluctuations in body weight,” says Dr Ashvini Mashru, author of Small Steps to Slim. When you’re dehydrated, you might shed a few kilos… but they’ll come right back when you increase your water intake. And if you just downed a glass of water, the scale will reflect that, too.

2. You’re backed up

Constipation can tilt the scale by as much as one kilo if it’s been more than a couple of days since your bowels did their thing. “The last time you passed a bowel movement can make all the difference when it comes to your weight, especially if you’ve taken in a large amount of food,” says Dr Mashru.

3. You’re going on holiday

To Thailand. The changes in air pressure can make you retain water on flights longer than four hours, which can show up as an extra 0.5 to one kilo on the scale.

4. You ate all the salt

Have a salty dinner and you could wake up one to two kilos heavier – your body retains water to dilute all that sodium. “Excess sodium intake leads to immediate water weight gain,” says Dr Julie Ellner, a San Diego-based weight-loss specialist. That can lead to swollen ankles and a belly bulge from swelling in your intestines, she says. Apart from the water retention, munching on salty snacks can cause constipation, too. To ease the pain: Dip your chips in some guacamole, which is rich in potassium. That mineral can help in excreting excess sodium and fluid from your system, says Dr Georgie Fear.

5. Your period’s on its way

Yes – your period can make you retain up to 2.5kg of water! Blame hormones like progesterone and estradiol for how annoyingly tight your jeans get during your period, says Dr Samantha Finkelstein, founder of Nerdy Girl Nutrition. Then, of course, there are the cravings, which are due to a combination of hormonal fluctuations and an increase in metabolism.

