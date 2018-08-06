Risk factors for diabetes

The risk factors for type 1 diabetes differ from those for type 2 and gestational diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes

Risk factors include:

Family history. This increases the chances that a person will have islet-cell antibodies which, in turn, increase the risk of developing type 1 diabetes. Islet cells are clusters of cells in the pancreas that sense blood-glucose levels, and which produce insulin accordingly. Some people’s bodies produce antibodies that attack these cells.

Type 1 diabetes is more common among certain ethnicities. For example, in the United States, Caucasian people have a greater risk for type 1 diabetes than African-Americans and Hispanic Americans. Autoimmune disease. Type 1 diabetes can occur along with other autoimmune diseases like Grave's disease (where the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone) or vitiligo (a condition in which skin pigment is lost).

Type 1 diabetes can occur along with other autoimmune diseases like Grave's disease (where the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone) or vitiligo (a condition in which skin pigment is lost). Environmental factors. The rising incidence of type 1 diabetes over the past 30 years has been linked to changes in the environment and lifestyle that have only been partially identified. The list of possible factors includes:

Exposure to toxins and chemical compounds

Toxins in food and water may activate autoimmune mechanisms in genetically susceptible individuals, and so exposure to toxins might result in pancreatic cell death. The list of elements, man-made chemicals and naturally occurring toxic substances associated with type 1 diabetes is long. One example is arsenic, which occurs naturally in the environment – especially in ground water and contaminated dietary sources. Changes in the metabolism of arsenic is associated with an increased risk of type 1 diabetes in young people.

Infections

Early studies put the spotlight on viral infections as a potential cause of type 1 diabetes. Several viruses have been implicated in diabetes, with enteroviruses having the strongest evidence from human and animal studies. These viruses are transmitted from person to person via direct contact with virus shed via the gastrointestinal or upper respiratory tract.

According to the findings of a recent study, early respiratory infections are associated with an increased risk of developing type 1 diabetes, with the strongest association found for recurrent viral respiratory infections during the first six months of life.

Even though bacterial infections are seldomly discussed, these microorganisms are also a potential cause of pancreatic lesions and, ultimately, diabetes.

An imbalance in intestinal microbiota

Some of the candidate environmental factors for type 1 diabetes (e.g. caesarean delivery and use of antibiotics) are intertwined with the development and functioning of the human microbiome – the microorganisms that live on and in us.

Our gut microbes influence our lipid and glucose metabolism, as well as our immunity and our risk for systemic inflammation outside of the intestine. If these systems aren’t working as they should, there’s a riskfor type 1 diabetes.

The ‘hygiene hypothesis

’This hypothesis suggests that the incidence of autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes may be rising because of improved hygiene and a decreased frequency of childhood infections. In other words, the hypothesis suggests that cleaner living can result in a weakened immune system and, therefore, disease.

For example, some researchers suspect there may be a connection between Finland’s cleanliness and the high incidence of type 1 diabetes in this country.

