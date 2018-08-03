How can diabetes be prevented?

1. Type 1
diabetes
At this stage, type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented. However, it’s an active
area of research.
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease. In
other words, it’s a disease in which the body produces antibodies that attack its
own tissues. Several risk factors
and immune-related markers can now be used to identify first-degree relatives
of individuals with type 1 diabetes who may eventually also develop the disease.
However, the process by which the pancreatic beta cells are destroyed still
isn’t completely understood.
Because researchers now have the
ability to predict the development of type 1 diabetes in some people, they’ve
started to explore the use of intervention therapy to halt or even prevent
beta-cell destruction in certain individuals. But there’s still a long way to
go – we’re not close to implementing effective preventative strategies for type
1 diabetes yet.
2. Type 2
diabetes
The good news
is that around 60% of type 2 diabetes cases can be delayed or prevented by
making certain lifestyle changes.
People at risk of type 2 diabetes
can delay and even prevent the condition by:
- Maintaining a healthy weight.
- Doing regular physical activity.
- Making healthy food choices.
- Managing their blood pressure.
- Managing their cholesterol
levels.
- Not smoking.
If you’re at risk of type 2 diabetes,
it’s important to start with a prevention programme as soon as possible. Focus on
the things you can change – for example, your diet and how active you are. It’s
no good dwelling on things you cannot change such as your age or family
history.
Develop a game plan
The Diabetes Prevention Program
(DPP), sponsored by the US
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, suggest
developing a “game plan”.
- If you're overweight, set a weight-loss goal that you can reach. Try to lose 5-10% of your current weight.
- Follow a healthy eating plan for weight loss. Research shows that you can delay or even prevent type 2 diabetes by following a reduced-kilojoule eating plan.
- Find ways to be active every day. Start slowly and add more activity
until you get to at least 30 minutes of physical activity, like a brisk walk,
most days of the week.
- Keep track of your progress to help you reach your goals. Use your
phone, a printed log, an online tracker, an app or another device to record
your weight, what you eat and drink, and how long you’re active every day.
- Ask your healthcare team about other steps you can take to prevent type
2 diabetes.
Get support for changing
your lifestyleIt isn’t easy to make and stick to lifelong lifestyle changes. Get your friends
and family involved by asking them to support your changes. You can also join a
diabetes prevention programme to meet other people who are making similar
changes.
Changing too many things at the same time can
make them difficult to stick to in the long run. Start with small changes to
your everyday routine and build up to more. The most
important thing is to take action as soon as possible – the longer you wait,
the greater your risk of developing diabetes.
Gestational
diabetes
In some women, gestational diabetes cannot be prevented. Others may,
however, be able to lower their chances of developing the condition by maintaining
a healthy weight and not gaining too much weight during pregnancy. Regular
exercise can also help keep blood-glucose levels within a healthy range.
If you’re
thinking about becoming pregnant and are overweight, you can lower your chances
of developing gestational diabetes by losing the extra weight and increasing your
physical activity levels before you conceive. Taking these steps can improve the
way in which your body uses insulin and help you to keep your blood-glucose levels
within a normal, healthy range.
Once you’re already pregnant, don’t try to
lose weight. You need to gain some weight for your baby to be healthy. However,
gaining too much weight too quickly may increase your chances of developing
gestational diabetes, so it’s important to keep a close check on your weight
gain.
Ask your doctor how much weight gain and
physical activity is right for you during your pregnancy.
Information
supplied by Jeannie Berg, diabetes educator and Chairperson of the Diabetes Education Society of South Africa (DESSA), and reviewed by Dr Joel Dave (MBChB PhD FCP Cert Endocrinology), Senior Specialist in the
Division of Diabetic Medicine and Endocrinology, University of Cape Town.
August 2018.