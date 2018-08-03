Diabetes complications

Managing your
blood-glucose levels is the key to effective treatment. If your glucose levels
are carefully controlled, in both types 1 and 2 diabetes, serious
complications may never develop.
But in order
to achieve this, you’ll have to consistently maintain a healthy lifestyle and
use your medication (if prescribed) religiously. If you don’t, you may face some of the common
short- or long-term complications of diabetes.
Short-term complications include hypoglycaemia,
diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and hyperosmolar hyperglycaemic state (HHS). Long-term
complications include eye damage (retinopathy), heart disease, kidney damage (nephropathy),
nerve damage (neuropathy), and limb amputations.
1. Short-term
complications:
1.1. Hypoglycamia
A “hypo” can occur when
your blood-glucose level drops to below 4mmol/l. This can happen when the
balance of the diabetes medication you take (especially your insulin), the food you eat, and the physical
activity you do isn’t optimal. Note, however, that not everyone with diabetes get
hypos.A hypo can happen very quickly, which is why
it’s important to know what the symptoms are
(note that your symptoms may be slightly different to the below):
- Trembling or feeling shaky
- Sweating
- Being anxious or irritable
- Going pale
- Palpitations and a fast pulse rate
- Lips feeling tingly
- Blurred vision
- Being hungry
- Feeling tearful
- Feeling tired
- Headache
- Lack of concentration
Testing your blood-glucose levels regularly can help you to spot a
hypo before symptoms appear.
Why do hypos happen?
Understanding why you get
hypos can help you to prevent them. Possible factors include:
- Missing or delaying a meal or snack.
- Not having had enough carbohydrate during your last meal.
- Doing a lot of exercise without having extra carbohydrate or without
reducing your insulin dose (if you take insulin).
- Taking more insulin or diabetes medication than you need.
- Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach.
If you’re prone to hypos and/or on insulin,
always make sure you have something sweet on you. You should be able to correct
the hypo fairly quickly by eating or drinking 15-20g of glucose. This is
equivalent to:
If necessary, this step should be repeated within 10-15 minutes. Thereafter, you
should consume slowly digestible carbohydrates (e.g. bread) and protein (e.g.
milk) to restore your blood-glucose levels.
- 15-20g of glucose powder or glucose tablets
- 3-4 teaspoons of sugar/sucrose (glucose + fructose) dissolved in some
water
- ¾ cup or ½ can (17ml) of fruit juice or soft drink
- 6-8 Lifesavers
- 2-3 Super-C sweets
- 1-1½ tablespoons (15-20ml) honey
If you’re suffering from severe hypoglycaemia,
you should receive medical treatment immediately.
If you experience repeated severe
hypoglycaemia, are at high risk for hypoglycaemia, or are “hypoglycaemia
unaware”, you should talk to your doctor about taking a glucagon kit home with
you. Some of your family members will have to learn how to reconstitute the
powder and solvent, and how to safely administer the glucagon by injection.
1.2 Hyperglycaemia
A “hyper” occurs when your blood-glucose levels are too
high – usually above 13.9mmol/l two hours after a meal. There are several
reasons why this may happen. It may be that you:
- Have missed a dose
of your medication.
- Have eaten more
carbohydrate than your body and/or medication can cope with
- Are stressed
- Have an infection
- Have
over-treated a “hypo”
Signs
and symptoms of a hyper include:
Hyperglycaemic emergencies
- Passing more urine than normal, especially at night
- Being very thirst
- Headache
- Tiredness and lethargy
The hyperglycaemic emergencies are diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and hyperglycaemic
hyperosmolar state (HHS).
Diabetic ketoacidosis
This occurs
when the body starts to break
down fat at a very fast rate because insulin levels are too low to allow
glucose into the cells. The liver processes the fat into a type of fuel called
ketones, which cause the blood to become acidic.
Diabetic ketoacidosis carries a higher
mortality rate in South Africa than in developed countries and can present at
any age, although more common in young children.
It most commonly occurs in people with type 1
diabetes, but anyone who depends on insulin could develop diabetic
ketoacidosis. In exceptionally rare cases, people controlling their diabetes
with diet and tablets have been known to develop diabetic ketoacidosis when
severely ill.
The most likely times for diabetic
ketoacidosis to occur are:
Diabetic ketoacidosis usually develops over a period of 24 hours but can
develop faster – especially in young children. Hospital admission and treatment
are essential to correct the life-threatening condition. Treatment involves
closely monitoring intravenous fluids, as well as insulin and glucose levels.
- At diagnosis (some people don’t realise they have type 1 diabetes until
they’re in a severe state of diabetic ketoacidosis).
- During times of illness.
- During a growth spurt or puberty.
- If you haven’t taken your insulin for whatever reason.
Hyperglycaemic hyperosmolar state
This involves the slow development of marked hyperglycaemia (usually >50mmol/l),
hyperosmolarity and severe dehydration.
It’s a life-threatening emergency that, although less common than
diabetic ketoacidosis, has a much higher death rate. It most often occurs in
people with type 2 diabetes who have an illness that results in reduced fluid
intake.2. Long-term
complications
The long-term
complications of diabetes can be sub-divided into microvascular complications (injury to the small blood vessels) and
macrovascular complications (injury to the large
blood vessels).
Microvascular complications include:
- Eye damage (retinopathy), which may lead to
blindness.
- Kidney damage (nephropathy), which may lead to
renal failure.
- Nerve damage (neuropathy), which may lead to
impotence and diabetic foot disorders (including severe infections leading to
amputation).
Macrovascular complications include:
- Cardiovascular disease (CVD), which may lead to heart
attack or stroke.
- Insufficiency in blood flow to the legs (peripheral arterial disease).
2.1. Microvascular complications
Diabetic retinopathy
This refers to damage to
the retina – the “seeing” part at the back of the eye. A delicate network of
blood vessels supplies the retina with blood. Over time,
uncontrolled blood-glucose levels can cause damage to these vessels.
This can cause vision loss in
two ways:
If
left untreated, people with diabetic retinopathy run the risk of severe vision
loss or even blindness in one or both eyes.
- Fluid can leak from the blood vessels into the
centre of the macula (the small, highly sensitive central area of the
retina that provides our central vision), causing it to swell. This is
known as macular oedema and can occur at any stage of diabetic
retinopathy.
- Weak, abnormal blood vessels can develop
on the surface of the retina and leak fluid onto the vitreous –
the gel-like fluid that fills the back of the eye. This
is known as proliferative retinopathy and is the most advanced stage
of the disease.
Glaucoma
This refers to a variety of eye conditions that involve
damage to the optic nerve, visual field loss and, quite often, the presence of
raised pressure within the eyeball. Diabetes doubles your risk for glaucoma, which can
lead to blindness if not treated early.
Diabetic nephropathy
This term is used when
the kidneys can no longer function properly as a result of diabetes. Nephropathy
can cause kidney failure and, ultimately, death.
Kidney disease tends to develop very slowly in
people with diabetes and is most common in those who have had the condition for
more than 20 years. About one in three people with diabetes may go on to
develop kidney disease. However, as treatments improve, fewer people are
affected.
Diabetic neuropathyThere are three types of neuropathy:
This is a type of nerve damage that can occur as a result of diabetes. Nerves
carry messages between the brain and every part of the body, making it possible
for us to see, hear, smell, taste, feel and move. When the nerves are damaged,
it can cause problems in various parts of the body.
Diabetes causes nerve damage
through different mechanisms, including direct damage by high blood-glucose
levels as well as decreased blood flow to the nerves as a result of damage to
the small blood vessels. This nerve damage can, for example, lead to sensory
loss, damage to the limbs and impotence in diabetic men. It’s the most common complication of diabetes.
Damage to these nerves
can result in:
- Sensory neuropathy affects the nerves
that carry messages of touch, temperature, pain and other sensations from
the skin, bones and muscles to and from the brain. It mainly affects the
nerves in the feet and the legs, but people can also develop this type of
neuropathy in their arms and hands.
- Autonomic neuropathy affects nerves that carry information to
and from the organs and glands. They help to control some functions
without us consciously directing them, such as stomach emptying, bowel
control and sexual function.
- Gastroparesis, i.e. when food can’t move through the digestive system
efficiently. Symptoms may include bloating, constipation or diarrhoea.
- Loss of bladder control, leading to incontinence.
- An irregular heartbeat.
- Problems with sweating – either a reduced ability to sweat and intolerance to
heat or sweating related to eating food (gustatory sweating).
- Impotence (an inability to maintain an erection).
Motor neuropathy affects the nerves that
control movement. Damage to these nerves leads to weakness and wasting of
the muscles that receive messages from them.
This can lead to problems such as:
- Muscle weakness, which could cause falls or problems with tasks such as
fastening buttons.
- Muscle wasting, where muscle tissue is lost due to lack of activity.
- Muscle twitching and cramps.2.2. Macrovascular
complications
High
blood-glucose levels damage the blood vessels through a process called
“atherosclerosis” (clogging of the arteries). This narrowing of the arteries may
lead to decreased blood flow to the heart muscle, the brain and/or the extremities.
Diabetes increases an individual’s risk for:Cardiovascular
disease (CVD)
This is a group of disorders of
the heart and blood vessels and is the leading cause of death in people with
type 2 diabetes (approximately 70%).
People with diabetes have a
four-fold increased risk for having a CVD event (e.g. heart attack) than people
who don’t have diabetes, even after controlling for traditional risk factors (e.g.
age, obesity, tobacco use, dyslipidaemia and hypertension).Cerebrovascular disease
Cerebrovascular
disease, a group of diseases that involve the blood flow to the brain, includes
stroke, aneurysms, vascular malformations, and more.
Diabetes is an independent risk factor across all ages
for stroke – a major cause of death in South Africa and across the world.
Ten people suffer from a stroke in South Africa every hour.
Peripheral artery disease (PAD)
Peripheral artery disease is characterised by blockage of
the lower-extremity arteries. This can cause intermittent pain and/or cramping,
especially during exercise and activity, which can result in functional
impairment and disability.
Common complications of more severe
PAD are foot ulcers and foot/leg amputation. People with diabetes are 15 times
more likely to suffer from a lower-extremity amputation than people without
diabetes.To conclude
Diabetes is associated
with both microvascular and macrovascular diseases that affect numerous organs,
including the muscles, skin, heart, brain and kidneys.
Common risk factors for vascular disease in diabetes include hyperglycaemia
(high blood glucose), insulin resistance, dyslipidaemia (a blood lipid profile
that increases the risk for atherosclerosis), hypertension (high blood
pressure), tobacco use, and obesity.
Living well with diabetes involves:
- Understanding your condition.
- Carefully monitoring your blood-glucose levels.
- Getting the right health care.
- Understanding the role of your medication and
how to use it.
- Learning more about how what you eat affects
your condition.
- Getting active and exercising safely.
- Getting enough sleep.
- Smoking cessation.
- Looking after your emotional state and accepting
diabetes as part of your life.
- Taking good care of your feet.
Very important: All the complications of diabetes can be prevented or delayed with good
diabetes control.
Information
supplied by Jeannie Berg, diabetes educator and Chairperson of the Diabetes Education Society of South Africa (DESSA), and reviewed by Dr Joel Dave (MBChB PhD FCP Cert Endocrinology), Senior Specialist in the
Division of Diabetic Medicine and Endocrinology, University of Cape Town.
August 2018.