Course and prognosis of diabetes

The clinical course and outcome of diabetes depends on the type.

Course of type 1 diabetes

For more than 25 years, it has been proposed that type 1 diabetes is the result of both genetic and environmental factors. These factors can lead to an autoimmune reaction in which the pancreatic beta cells are destroyed, leading to type 1 diabetes and a lifelong dependence on insulin.



In both children and adults, the rate of progression from the onset of beta-cell destruction to glucose intolerance, and then to symptomatic disease, is variable. We now know that this process can last from only a few months to several decades.

With new and ongoing studies, type 1 diabetes can be identified at earlier, pre-symptomatic stages. The condition can now also be staged, starting with the detection of two or more islet auto-antibodies in the blood (stage 1) and progressing at a variable rate to a second stage of glucose intolerance or an abnormality in blood-glucose stability (stage 2), before becoming clinically symptomatic (stage 3). Stage 3 represents manifestations of the typical symptoms and signs of diabetes, which may include frequent urination, excessive thirst, weight loss and fatigue. Prognosis of type 1 diabetes Untreated type 1 diabetes is a fatal condition as a result of diabetic ketoacidosis – a complication that is characterised by severe disturbances in carbohydrate, protein and fat metabolism. Poorly controlled type 1 diabetes is a risk factor for chronic complications such as blindness, renal failure, foot amputation, and heart attack. But there is good news: in type 1 diabetes, the incidence of microvascular disease (e.g. damage to the smaller blood vessels) and macrovascular disease (e.g. damage to the large blood vessels) can be dramatically reduced with tight control of blood-glucose levels. If you manage to control your condition well, the decreased incidence of macrovascular disease can persist for up to 30 years. Even a few years of intensive glucose control translates into reduced rates of microvascular and macrovascular complications 10 years later. Most people with type 1 diabetes should aim to achieve and maintain a target HbA1c of less than 7% to prevent microvascular disease. Cardiovascular disease (CVD), which falls into the macrovascular disease category, is a major cause of death and morbidity in people with diabetes. CVD includes heart disease, stroke and all other diseases of the heart and circulation, including hardening and narrowing of the arteries supplying blood to the legs (peripheral arterial disease). One analysis of people with type 1 diabetes who were diagnosed before the age of 15 found that the leading cause of death before the age of 30 years was acute complications of diabetes. After the age of 30, CVD was predominant – although death attributable to acute complications was still important in this age group. Life expectancy is reduced, on average, by more than 20 years in people with type 1 diabetes who have not controlled their condition. It’s also worth taking note of the risks during pregnancy. Babies of women with type 1 diabetes are: Five times as likely to be stillborn.

Three times as likely to die in their first few months of life.

Twice as likely to have a major congenital anomaly. However, with careful planning and adequate treatment, most women with type 1 diabetes can have successful pregnancies.

Course of type 2 diabetes Type 2 diabetes can be a progressive disease in which the risks of macrovascular disease, microvascular disease and death are all strongly associated with hyperglycaemia (elevated blood glucose levels). The course of the disease is characterised by a decline in beta-cell function and progressive insulin resistance – when the cells in the muscles, fat and liver don’t respond well to insulin and can’t easily take up glucose from the blood. The process involves the degeneration of multiple parameters, including haemoglobin A1C (HbA1c), fasting blood glucose (i.e. your blood-glucose levels after a period of fasting) and postprandial glucose levels (i.e. your blood-glucose levels after consuming a meal). In type 2 diabetes, the beta cells in the pancreas fail to adjust to impaired glucose tolerance, which leads to a decline in their function. Progressive loss of beta-cell function and, to a lesser extent, reduced beta-cell mass, lead to worsening glycaemic control and the development of complications. Many of the current therapies don’t completely stop this progressive loss of beta-cell function, even though they lower blood-glucose levels, and unfortunately their use is also associated with hypoglycaemia (low blood glucose) and weight gain. Prognosis of type 2 diabetes

By the time they’re diagnosed, 50% of people with type 2 diabetes already show signs of complications. These complications may begin 5-6 years before diagnosis, while the diabetes itself may start 10 years or more before the clinical diagnosis is made.

CVD is a major cause of death and disability in people with type 2 diabetes, accounting for 52% of fatalities in this group. People with type 2 diabetes have a two-fold increased risk of stroke within the first five years of diagnosis compared with the general population. Other possible complications include:

Kidney disease. Diabetes is the single most common cause of end-stage kidney disease and about one in three people with type 2 diabetes develop overt kidney disease. Kidney disease accounts for 11% of deaths in people with type 2 diabetes.

Depression. The prevalence of depression is approximately twice as high in people with diabetes as it is in the general population.

Neuropathy (nerve damage). Damage to the nerves that transmit impulses to and from the brain and spinal cord to the muscles, skin, blood vessels and other organs may affect up to 50% of people with diabetes. It can also cause erectile dysfunction and chronic pain.

Limb amputation. Diabetes is the most common cause of lower-limb amputation. About one in every 20 people with diabetes will develop a foot ulcer in any given year and more than one in ten foot ulcers result in the amputation of a foot or leg. Up to 70% of people die within five years of having an amputation as a result of diabetes.