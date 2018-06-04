When to see your doctor about diabetes Knowing the symptoms and understanding the causes will allow you to detect diabetes earlier and avoid the serious damage it can do.

What are the early signs of diabetes that you need to know? ~

During the early stages of diabetes and prediabetes, symptoms are often subtle and can be missed.

Understanding the early and sometimes unusual signs, and knowing your family history can help you know when it's time to see the doctor about diabetes.



The difference between diabetes and prediabetes



Prediabetes indicates that your glucose levels are higher than normal, but not to the degree that you can be diagnosed with diabetes. While prediabetes can result in nerve damage, high cholesterol and blood pressure levels, it is not a permanent condition. However, if drastic lifestyle changes are not made, it can develop into type 2 diabetes.

A normal blood sugar level is 5.6mmol/L. Anything between 5.7mmol/L and 7.0mmol/L can be considered prediabetic.

If your glucose levels are higher than they should be, the likelihood of not showing any symptoms is high. However, there are symptoms that could appear in the case of prediabetes:

Thirst

Fatigue

An increase in appetite

Frequent urination





While diabetes has most of these symptoms, there are a few added indicators:

Blurred vision

Frequent and recurring infections

Cuts and bruises that are slow to heal

Boils

Itching skin

Tingling and numbness in the hands or feet

Why is it important to know your family history?

Your family has an impact on your risk for diabetes. This happens in two different ways – through genetics and through your upbringing. Your parents, siblings and family members influence the way you live, what you eat, how you take care of yourself and your health in general. Your genetics can influence type 1 and type 2 diabetes, while lifestyle influences are largely related to your risk for type 2 diabetes.

While there are many changes taking place internally during this period with regards to tissues, organs and blood cells, there are not always visible signs and symptoms accompanying them. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms mentioned above, you should visit your doctor as soon as possible.



Image credit: iStock