Home > Medical > Diabetes > News 05 March 2018 SEE: 7 foods with hidden sugar Extra sugar might be hiding in your favourite food... 0 Joshua Carstens What to Read Next {{item.title}} From our sponsor Back-to-school with diabetes Managing diabetes in the workplace Ask the Expert Diabetes expert Dr. May currently works as a fulltime endocrinologist and has been in private practice since 2004. He has a variety of interests, predominantly obesity and diabetes, but also sees patients with osteoporosis, thyroid disorders, men's health disorders, pituitary and adrenal disorders, polycystic ovaries, and disorders of growth. He is a leading member of several obesity and diabetes societies and runs a trial centre for new drugs. Ask a question Questions posted to Diabetes expert questions answered by the expert Q: Is bioplus and slowmag a dangerous mix for a Diabetic? posted on 02/03/2018 Q: 63-year-old type 2 diabetic posted on 01/03/2018 Q: I am confused about my blood sugar levels posted on 28/02/2018 Q: Can you direct me to a site that would give me diabetic do's and don'ts for diabetics? posted on 22/02/2018 Q: Anesthesia and diabetes posted on 20/02/2018 Q: Insulin resistance posted on 20/02/2018 Q: Should I worry about my readings? posted on 18/02/2018 Q: Side effects of Diaglucide posted on 15/02/2018 Q: Am 78 and a Type 1 Diabetic for over 40 years. Have always used Actrapid for daytime and Protaphane (HM) at bedtime posted on 11/02/2018 Q: Can insulin be taken without eating? posted on 08/02/2018 Q: Should I quit Metformin posted on 07/02/2018 Q: Swollen feet posted on 06/02/2018 Q: I think I have sugar diabetes but my sugar level is normal but the symptoms are very similar doctors are failing to assist me because my sugar is normal and I'm now suffering from Ulcer posted on 29/01/2018 Q: Vusor 5 - 5mg - Side effects posted on 28/01/2018 Q: Combined Medication posted on 27/01/2018 load more × Still have a question? Get free advice from our panel of experts Your question More detail Your name (optional) The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content. I agree * You must accept our condition To prevent spam please solve this simple math problem: Forum Rules