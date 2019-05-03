advertisement

Diabetes

03 May 2019

New technologies now allow you to protect your insulin from fluctuating temperatures

Insulin must be kept within a specific temperature range in order for it to remain effective, yet many diabetics fail to do so.

Diabetes is one of the most common chronic conditions in the world and around 3.5 million South Africans are diabetic, with many dependent on life-saving insulin treatment.

Temperature fluctuations in your refrigerator may put insulin at risk and cause it to lose its effectiveness, yet, according to a 2018 study, many diabetics keep their insulin in a regular fridge or expose it to higher temperatures when on the move. 

To counteract this risk, founder and CEO of MoveIT Solutions, Gary Broomberg worked towards finding a way to ensure that insulin is stored safely and preventing any wastage.

“As a diabetic myself, I became increasingly concerned about the effect temperature plays in the deterioration of insulin stored outside the recommended temperature range, which for most brands is 2–8°C,” he said. (According to Harvard Medical School, an insulin pen should be kept refrigerated until it is opened; after which it can be stored at room temperature.)

As an active outdoorsman, Broomberg’s insulin was often exposed to high temperatures for extended periods. This led him to Europe to secure licenses to locally sell MedAngel ONE and Frio® Cooling Cases – two innovative products which work hand-in-hand to store insulin and monitor its temperature.    

The products are ideally suited to conditions that include temperature extremes and an unreliable electricity supply. 

MedAngel ONE

The MedAngel ONE Bluetooth thermometer connects to your smartphone, allowing you to store and transport your medication at the right temperature.

MedAngel ONE is an app that links a sensor via Bluetooth to mobile phones and provides a reliable record of insulin temperature. The app costs R799 and alerts users when insulin is above or below the recommended temperature. It uses a waterproof sensor that allows insulin to be monitored when stored in a fridge and on the move.

Frio

The FRIO Duo Pen Wallet stores a variety of different types of insulin pens, insulin vials or cartridges and auto-injectors.

FRIO® Cooling Cases consist of a range of pouches to store insulin pens, vials and pumps, and work through a process of evaporation to keep contents safe and cool. When immersed in water, an inner pocket filled with specially-developed crystals is activated and expands into a gel. This then remains cool for 45 hours and keeps the insulin between 18–26°C. Both products can be ordered online and FRIO® Cooling Cases is delivered via courier.

