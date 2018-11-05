advertisement

Diabetes

05 November 2018

Diabetes and dementia can be a deadly combination

According to researchers hypoglycaemia is an 'under-recognised risk factor for death in older adults with diabetes and dementia'.

0

The risk of death from dangerously low blood sugar is much higher among seniors who have both diabetes and dementia than those with diabetes alone, a new study finds.

Researchers analysed data from nearly 20 000 people aged 65 and older with type 1 or type 2 diabetes who were followed for up to five years after their first recorded low blood sugar episode.

Those with both diabetes and dementia had a 67% higher risk of death following dangerously low blood sugar (hypoglycaemia) than those with diabetes alone, according to study findings.

"Hypoglycaemia is an under-recognised risk factor for death in older adults with diabetes and dementia," said study author Dr Katharina Mattishent, an Alzheimer's Society clinical research fellow at Norwich Medical School in England.

Preliminary findings

"In this vulnerable group, clinicians and patients should move away from relentless pursuit of strict glucose-lowering targets, she said. "The focus must be directed at rigorous detection of hypoglycaemia using continuous glucose monitoring devices."

The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, in Berlin. Such research is considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

"With no new dementia drugs in 15 years, minimising risk and improving care is key. We know that diabetes can raise the risk of developing dementia, and with both of these illnesses on the rise we urgently need to understand this relationship better," said James Pickett, head of research at the Alzheimer's Society.

"Very low blood sugar levels are clearly dangerous to anyone with diabetes, and this suggests the effects might be even more extreme in people with dementia," Pickett said in a meeting news release.

"The study didn't show cause and effect but, given the dangers of low blood sugar levels, clearly it should be managed carefully," he added.

Image credit: iStock

 

From our sponsor

Ask the Expert

Diabetes expert

Dr. May currently works as a fulltime endocrinologist and has been in private practice since 2004. He has a variety of interests, predominantly obesity and diabetes, but also sees patients with osteoporosis, thyroid disorders, men's health disorders, pituitary and adrenal disorders, polycystic ovaries, and disorders of growth. He is a leading member of several obesity and diabetes societies and runs a trial centre for new drugs.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Diabetes expert

questions answered by the expert

  • Q: Carbs

    posted on 02/11/2018

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 