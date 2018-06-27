SEE: How to understand what glucose levels mean

In a promising development for diabetes sufferers, the artificial pancreas, a device capable of monitoring blood glucose in patients with type 1 diabetes and then automatically adjusting the amount of insulin entering their body, may become available by 2018. Issues such as reliability, convenience and the accuracy of glucose measurements are still being addressed, as is the cybersecurity required to protect these electronic devices from hackers. The authors of a recent study believe that the device will provide a viable alternative for existing insulin pump therapy and daily insulin injections.