advertisement

Diabetes

Featured sponsor
Updated 29 June 2018

SEE: How to tell the difference between type 1 and 2 diabetes

We took a look at the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

0

diabetes, type 1, type 2, infographic, facts, insu

Compiled by Mandy Freeman

 

From our sponsor

Ask the Expert

Diabetes expert

Dr. May currently works as a fulltime endocrinologist and has been in private practice since 2004. He has a variety of interests, predominantly obesity and diabetes, but also sees patients with osteoporosis, thyroid disorders, men's health disorders, pituitary and adrenal disorders, polycystic ovaries, and disorders of growth. He is a leading member of several obesity and diabetes societies and runs a trial centre for new drugs.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Diabetes expert

questions answered by the expert

  • Q: Omega 7

    posted on 28/06/2018

  • Q: 

    posted on 16/06/2018

  • Q: Type2

    posted on 13/06/2018

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 