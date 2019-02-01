Depression: when to get help Depression often presents with a combination of symptoms. Here's when to get help.

If you feel sad or “down” most days of the week for more than two weeks at a time, and experience any of the other symptoms of depression, you may need help.

Remember that depression often presents with a combination of symptoms, including:

Depressed mood

Loss of interest or pleasure in activities previously enjoyed

Decreased energy and fatigue

Reduced concentration and attention

Reduced self-esteem and self-confidence

Ideas of guilt and unworthiness

Bleak and pessimistic views of the future

Ideas or acts of self-harm or suicide

Disturbed sleep and diminished appetite

Don’t delay: make an appointment with your GP, family doctor or psychiatrist to get help, as even mild depression can become serious over time.

When someone you know is suicidal

The following factors point to an increased risk of suicide:

Extreme anxiety, agitation or angry behaviour

Excessive drug and/or alcohol use and abuse

History of physical or emotional illness

Talking about suicidal thoughts or ideas

Overwhelming feelings of worthlessness and guilt

Speaking and moving at an unusually slow pace

Get help immediately and don’t leave the person alone. Call emergency services or the Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567, or take the person to the nearest hospital.

Once you or your friend, colleague or loved one is on the road to recovery, a support group could be helpful. To find one in your area, call 0800 21 22 23. Another useful number to save on your phone is the SADAG Mental Health Line: +27 11 234 4837.

Reviewed by psychiatrist Dr Matthew Mausling, Life Kingsbury Hospital, Claremont. October 2018.