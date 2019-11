What are the top health conditions affecting millennials? Times have changed, and the younger generation are no longer living like their parents and grandparents did. The question is, how does this affect their health?

How should millennials take care of their health? ~

Even though millennials are more health conscious and opt for healthier diets and habits than older people, there appears to be a massive increase in diagnoses of major conditions.

One of the major questions about the health of millennials is whether their conditions are related to their physical or mental health.

Image credit: iStock