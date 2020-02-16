Caring for grandkids might help stave off loneliness

Caring for a grandchild might be the best way to fight the isolation of old
age, new research suggests.
This conclusion is based on 2014 data collected as part of an ongoing German
survey of older adults.
Higher loneliness scores
Among the nearly 3 900 grandparents in the survey, more than 1 100 said they
cared for a grandchild. Those who had grandchildren to care for had lower
scores on loneliness and social isolation tests, and a larger social network
than those who didn't care for grandchildren.
Meanwhile, grandparents who didn't care for a grandchild had higher
loneliness scores and were in regular contact with fewer people important to
them, the study authors said.
The findings were unchanged even after the researchers took into account
factors such as marital status, domestic arrangements, household income,
self-rated health, physical activity levels and depressive symptoms.
The study can't prove that taking care of grandchildren by itself makes
older people less lonely, only that there appears to be an association.
It might be that grandparents who felt less lonely and isolated to start
with are more likely to care for a grandchild, said study author Eleanor
Quirke, of the department for health economics and health services research at
Hamburg-Eppendorf University Hospital, and colleagues.
Supplementary grandchild care
The study also didn't account for how near to their grandchildren
grandparents lived or how often they provided care, all of which could have
affected the findings.
The report was published online in the journal BMJ Open.
"Assisting their families to balance work and family by providing
supplementary grandchild care may boost grandparents' self-esteem, and may also
facilitate ongoing positive relationships with their children and
grandchildren," Quirke's team suggested.
"Moreover, caring for grandchildren may also expand the social circle
of grandparents and allow for further opportunities to establish relationships
with other parents or grandparents," the study authors explained in a
journal news release.
But it's also possible the positive effect might wear off if grandparents
have to spend so much time caring for a grandchild that it interferes with
their lives, the researchers added.
Image credit: iStock