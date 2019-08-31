advertisement

Cough

31 August 2019

Have a pressing question about that cough? Here are some FAQs - answered by our expert

Here's what our expert had to say about Health24's most 'popular' questions about cough.

Coughing, defined as air being expelled from the lungs with a sharp sound, is a common problem that many people have to deal with.

Whether it's due to allergies, cold and flu, COPD or underlying asthma, there are many questions surrounding coughing and how it relates to other medical conditions.

So, if you've ever wondered why it is that you fart when you cough or if it is normal to cough if you're taking blood pressure medication, we have all the answers you need right here. (If you have any medical questions, feel free to ask one of our experts for advice.)

Here are our most frequent cough questions and what our cough expert, Professor Keertan Dheda has to say:

Image credit: iStock

Deeanne Daniels

 

Ask the Expert

Cough Expert

Professor Keertan Dheda has received several prestigious awards including the 2014 Oppenheimer Award, and has published over 160 peer-reviewed papers and holds 3 patents related to new TB diagnostic or infection control technologies. He serves on the editorial board of the journals PLoS One, the International Journal of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Medicine, Lancet Respiratory Diseases and Nature Scientific Reports, amongst others. Read his full biography at the University of Cape Town Lung Institute.

