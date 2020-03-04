Constipation – what is considered normal?

advertorial

Constipation is defined as the difficult and irregular passing of stool. It can also be constipation when a person strains or has a feeling of incomplete evacuation.

Many people believe that it’s unhealthy to not have a daily bowel movement. What is a healthy frequency? 1a,b,c



In healthy individuals, bowel movement frequency could vary from three times per day to three times per week. It’s therefore important to rather look at what’s normal for you to determine if you’re constipated.

Constipation may occur occasionally for a variety of reasons but often resolves in time and with some dietary changes. 1c,d, 2a

What causes constipation?

Constipation may be caused by lifestyle choices: 2b,c

• A poor diet

• Not drinking enough fluids

• Dieting

• Not getting enough exercise

• Suppressing the urge to go to the toilet

If constipation is not treated, it may cause serious complications. This could include bowel obstruction where stools are too hard to pass; haemorrhoids; rectal bleeding and small anal tears; and faecal and urinary incontinence. 1f, 2d

How do I get relief from constipation?

Eat a well-balanced, fibre-rich diet, drink plenty of fluids and exercise regularly. It’s also important to set aside time for undisturbed visits to the bathroom, as an urge to go should not be ignored. 1g

A laxative can be used to relieve discomfort while waiting for lifestyle changes to take effect. 2e,f

Microlax Microenema – For fast and gentle relief from occasional constipation

Microlax is a convenient microenema which can easily be disposed of after use; the solution attracts water into the stool to soften it and make it easier to evacuate. It provides quick and effective relief of constipation within 5–15 minutes. 3

It can be used by all ages, even babies*. There is only 5ml solution in each enema, so it is small and discreet, and can be carried with you for whenever and wherever you need it. 3

Microlax Microenema is:



Suitable for all ages.* 3

Works within 5–15 minutes. 3

Predictable and effective relief.

Small dose – only 5ml liquid. 3

Discreet and easy to use.

*For instruction for use, and use in children under three years, see package insert for details.

Microlax®: Each 1 ml contains: Sodium Citrate 90,0mg; Sodium Lauryl Sulphoacetate 70% 12,9mg; Sorbitol liquid 893,0mg. Ref. No. E911 (Act 101/1965). For full prescribing information, refer to the package insert approved by the Regulatory Authority. ®Trademark © Johnson & Johnson (Pty) Ltd 2020. Zinc no.: ZA/MX/20-1095

