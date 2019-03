WATCH: Dad finally kisses his baby girl after doctors warned chemotherapy had made his saliva toxic Craig Fountain couldn't kiss his newborn daughter Lottie until she was three weeks old because of the chemotherapy he was undergoing for stage three bowel cancer - which doctors had warned him made his saliva toxic.

Cancer-stricken father-of-two, Craig Fountain, who was told chemotherapy made his saliva toxic, wasn't allowed to kiss his newborn baby until his treatment was completed - when she was three weeks old.

Prior to the baby baby being born, he was warned by doctors not to have sex with his pregnant wife - or even kiss her - as such physical intimacy could harm their unborn child.

Craig had been diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in September 2018.