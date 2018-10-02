advertisement

Cancer

Updated 02 October 2018

US, Japanese scientists win Nobel for pioneering cancer research

James Allison of the University of Texas and Tasuku Honjo of Kyoto University have won the Nobel Prize in medicine for research which has been described as a landmark in the fight against cancer.

0

Stockholm - James Allison of the University of Texas and Tasuku Honjo of Kyoto University have won Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries that help the body marshal its cellular troops to attack invading cancers. Their parallel work concerned proteins that act as brakes on the body's immune system.

The research, which has led to drugs that release the brakes on the immune system, constitutes "a landmark in our fight against cancer," said the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute, which selects the winners of the prestigious award.

The discoveries by Allison, 70, and Honjo, 76, "absolutely paved the way for a new approach to cancer treatment", Dr Jedd Wolchok, chief of the melanoma and immunotherapeutics service at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, told The Associated Press.

One cancer doctor said "an untold number of lives... have been saved by the science that they pioneered".

 

Ask the Expert

Cancer expert

CANSA’s purpose is to lead the fight against cancer in South Africa. Its mission is to be the preferred non-profit organisation that enables research, educates the public and provides support to all people affected by cancer. Questions are answered by CANSA’s Head of Health Professor Michael Herbst. For more information, visit cansa.org.za.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Cancer expert

questions answered by the expert

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 