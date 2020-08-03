Reporter thanks eagle-eyed viewer for spotting cancer lump An American reporter thanked one of her viewers for spotting a lump in her neck that ended up being cancerous.

An American television journalist found out she had thyroid cancer after a viewer spotted a lump in her neck

The reporter would not have gone to the doctor if it weren't for the email from the viewer

Thyroid cancer is easily treatable if spotted early

With Covid-19 on everyone's mind, it can be easy to miss other red flags – like potential cancer.

But thanks to an eagle-eyed viewer, an American journalist managed to catch thyroid cancer before it spread too far in her body. She thanked the viewer on her Twitter page.

Lump on the neck

For Victoria Pride – a television reporter and investigative journalist for WFLA News in Tampa Bay, Florida – it started with a random email from a concerned viewer after one of her news reports.

She pointed out a lump on Pride's neck and advised her to have it checked out.

"Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of yourself," wrote the good Samaritan.

This prompted Pride to see her doctor, and the lump actually did turn out to be cancerous – a tumour that had started to spread.

READ | Tumours have their own bacterial colonies that could guide cancer care

While there were some delays in diagnosis due to Covid-19, Pride will be undergoing surgery to remove the tumour, her thyroid and some other lymph nodes. Her doctor told her that it would hopefully be the only procedure needed to tackle the problem, with no chemotherapy for now.

'Forever thankful'

"As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began," wrote Pride on her Twitter page. "We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind."

She adds that without the email she would never have gone to the doctor, and the cancer would have spread even further until it might have been too late.

"I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me – a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway.

"The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other," concluded Pride.

READ MORE | Cancer drug might help curb severe Covid-19

Facts about thyroid cancer

Thyroid cancer, if caught early, is easily treatable and generally doesn't require chemotherapy after surgery.

Besides the lump in the neck, other symptoms include neck pain or tightness, hoarseness, a persistent cough and difficulty swallowing or breathing.

Many times, however, there are no symptoms at all when patients are diagnosed, highlighting the importance of screening.

It's not necessarily always genetic, but it is advised if there's a family history of thyroid cancer, it's important to get regular clinical checkups and a yearly thyroid exam when you're over the age of 40.

READ MORE | Thyroid problems? This is what you should be eating

Image credit: Pixabay